Ben Affleck’s AIR to stream on OTT on May 12
The critically acclaimed film AIR is all set to stream on Prime Video. The film will premiere in India on May 12 in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon.
From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. The story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.
Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.
The film was released in theatres worldwide on April 5.
