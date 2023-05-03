Kangana Ranaut thanks ‘Jubilee’ director for launching ‘fresh talents’

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised the entire cast and crew of the web-series 'Jubilee' and thanked the director for launching "two fresh faces" such as Wamiqa Gabbi and Sidhant Gupta.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "What a splendid, spectacular, absolutely sublime drama series .... The seed of the Golden age of Hindi cinema was sown in the ashes of partition and the aftermath of World War 2... Drama characters resemblance to the most iconic stalwarts of that era is rather uncanny .... It brings alive all the folklores and legends of the golden age we daydream about till today ... beyond wonderful... A must watch... ."

She added" "@motwayne in all his glory shines like the golden age of Indian cinema."

Kangana also said that every department excels, "from writing to photography, from costumes to sets, from music to make up everything is blending together to bring about an exhilarating screen experience."

She added: "@aparshakti_khurana is terrific @aditiraohydari shines and Special thanks to director @motwavne for launching two fresh faces (for me at least, I am watching their work for the first time) who are dazzling the screen with their excellent performances, charm and sparkling energy.... We need fresh talent in the film industry welcome to the team @wamigagabbi @sidhant."