GV Prakash is the composer of SK’s film with Kamal

The shooting will go on floors once SK is back in Chennai. Meanwhile the actor has Maaveeran and Ayalaan in the pipeline while GV has multiple projects as actor and composer on hand.
CHENNAI: National award-winning music director GV Prakash is on board Sivakarthikeyan’s 21st film that will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. This will be Sivakarthikeyan’s first collaboration with GV.

The movie will be helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. Sai Pallavi is the female lead of the film. The shooting will go on floors once SK is back in Chennai. Meanwhile the actor has Maaveeran and Ayalaan in the pipeline while GV has multiple projects as actor and composer on hand.

