Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya by paps at Met Gala 2023

WASHINGTON: Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in New York, was called Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) by the paps on the red carpet. The 'Raazi' star won the hearts of millions with her sartorial choices at Met Gala. Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

Prabal has shared many pictures and videos of Alia on his Instagram account. Among those, there's a video, in which, Alia was called by a paparazzo as 'Aishwarya this way'. However, Alia posed for the paps, smiled at them, and walked off.