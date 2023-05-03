Cinema

Actor Vijay pays tribute to comedian Manobala

Several politicians and celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi mourned the sudden death of the actor.
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay paid tribute to the late Popular comedian Manobala in Chennai.

Actor and director, Manobala passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday.

Politicians, celebs pour in condolences for Manobala's demise

It is reported that the reason of his sudden demise is respiratory failure.

