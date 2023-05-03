Actor Vijay pays tribute to comedian Manobala

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay paid tribute to the late Popular comedian Manobala in Chennai.
Actor and director, Manobala passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday.
Several politicians and celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi mourned the sudden death of the actor.
It is reported that the reason of his sudden demise is respiratory failure.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android