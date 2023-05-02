Thalapathy 68 director not confirmed yet

Cinema

Actor Vijay
Actor Vijay File photo
Names of every other director in Tamil and Telugu industries have been surfacing everyday on social media on who would helm actor Vijay’s Thalapathy 68. However, DT Next learns that none of them have been confirmed as of now. “It is natural to listen to narrations from a few directors before finalising one. That does not mean that the director has been finalised. His current focus is on Leo and we will know the director of Thalapathy 68 only in June. Everything around the project is just a rumour now,” a tinseltown source told us.

Thalapathy Vijay
Actor Vijay
Thalapathy 68
Leo

