Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share 'Met' moments with daughter Malti

The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.