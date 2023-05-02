Karthi’s fans travel from Japan to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2

CHENNAI: First day shows of Superstar Rajinikanth’s films were always special as we could always spot a few Japanese, who fell for his charisma after Muthu. The history has repeated itself again as actor Karthi has setup a loyal fanbase in Japan. Terumi Kakubari Fujieda and Isao Endo have travelled from the far east nation to watch their favourite actor in action as Vandhiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. Here are some excerpts from Terumi’s chat with DT Next.
Is this the first time you are traveling to India or Chennai to watch a film?
I lived in India for a couple of years before the pandemic struck. I was working in a training based company. During the pandemic I returned to Japan. This time I have come to Chennai only for three days, just to watch PS-2. I am travelling back on Monday night.
When did you start following Karthi’s work?
When I was in Chennai , I watched Tamil films. I immediately liked Karthi. I have watched Kaithi several times. Since Tamil is a totally different language, I follow subtitles. Being Japanese, English subtitles are also difficult to follow. So, only when a DVD with Japanese subtitles was released, I bought it and ended up watching it often. It would be really grateful and helpful if Tamil films release in our country with Japanese subtitles.
How did you like PS-2? And what is your opinion on Karthi’s character in the second part?
PS-2 is excellent. PS-1 was difficult to follow. I took the help of Japanese language teachers of ABK AOTS Dosokai to narrate the story to me in Japanese. I was able to understand the characters and the background well. Even now, I did some research to understand the story and came prepared to watch the sequel. I enjoyed the movie. I particularly love the scenes where Karthi sir rides a horse. He is too good looking.
How was it meeting Karthi? What was his message for you?
Karthi was very kind enough to give me an appointment on one of his very busy days. His wife made us Kesari, fried cashews and savouries straight from her kitchen. He is humble and patiently listened to me. I learned a few sentences in Tamil and introduced myself in Tamil. It took him by surprise. I requested him to bring the PS-2 team to Japan for promotions like the RRR team. There is a huge fan base for Tamil movies in Japan. We will be delighted to host them in our country.
In fact, Karthi’s next film is titled Japan. Excited?
Yes. I was excited to know that. I thought the film was about Japan. But I came to know that it has only been titled Japan. It would be nice if they make a movie about our country here.
Did you get to go across Chennai and taste local cuisines?
Yes. I visited many places and did some shopping in Kalakshetra. I love Indian cuisine, especially Dosa.
