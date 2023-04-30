Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna
Cinema

Rashmika wraps up first schedule of Rainbow

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a few BTS pictures and videos from the film sets. The post features a selfie with actor Dev Mohan, shoot locations, and pictures with her mother and sister.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film Rainbow, actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason for not being active on social media for a while was because she was in a no network area.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a few BTS pictures and videos from the film sets. The post features a selfie with actor Dev Mohan, shoot locations, and pictures with her mother and sister.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas... but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of Rainbow. Thankyou Rainbow team for your hard workkkkk... you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing... so it’s for those who actually want to know).” (sic)

Tamil-Telugu film Rainbow is being helmed by Shantharuban. Rashmika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India film Pushpa 2 opposite actor Allu Arjun.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Allu Arjun
Rashmika Mandanna
Dev Mohan
Pushpa 2
rainbow
Shantharuban

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in