Rashmika wraps up first schedule of Rainbow
CHENNAI: Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film Rainbow, actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason for not being active on social media for a while was because she was in a no network area.
Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a few BTS pictures and videos from the film sets. The post features a selfie with actor Dev Mohan, shoot locations, and pictures with her mother and sister.
The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas... but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of Rainbow. Thankyou Rainbow team for your hard workkkkk... you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing... so it’s for those who actually want to know).” (sic)
Tamil-Telugu film Rainbow is being helmed by Shantharuban. Rashmika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India film Pushpa 2 opposite actor Allu Arjun.
