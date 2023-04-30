Janhvi Kapoor wraps up 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' shoot

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Karan Johar the film marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second on-screen collaboration after their horror comedy film 'Roohi'.

Previously, Janhvi's pictures and videos went viral on social media in which she could be seen on the cricket ground training for her role in the film.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks Rajkummar's first film under the banner of Dharma Productions. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty.

She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan which is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' in which she will be seen opposite 'RRR' actor Jr NTR. Rajkummar, on the other hand, will be next seen the upcoming horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has Srikant Bolla's biopic 'SRI' opposite actor Alaya F.