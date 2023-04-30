Abhishek reacts to fan asking him letting Aishwarya work more

MUMBAI: This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan has been questioned about his wife's professional choices and so on. But the junior Bachchan knows how to shut down the trolls and he came up with a befitting reply.

Praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest release 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Abhishek wrote on Twitter on Saturday, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam@chiyaan@trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan."