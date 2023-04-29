Sobhita Dhulipala shares BTS pics from the shoot of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

MUMBAI: After 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' hit theatres, actress Sobhita Dhulipala took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few pictures from the sets of the franchise. She posted adorable clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot on the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2.

In the caption, she wrote, "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I'm Romba romba nandri." Check out her pictures here: