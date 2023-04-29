Kriti Sanon as Janaki exudes purity in ‘Adipurush’ new motion poster

Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity, divinity and courage as Raghav’s consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Janaki’s unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion.

Helmed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently the makers announced that ‘Adipurush’ will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, “I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Salaar’ and in ‘Project K’ opposite Deepika Padukone. Kriti is shooting with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu for ‘The Crew’. She has completed the shoot of an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.