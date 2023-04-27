Actor Mamukkoya laid to rest; hundreds turn up for one last glimpse

His body was kept for public display on Wednesday at the Kozhikode Town Hall, where thousands turned up to pay their last respects, and then later moved to his home in Arakkinar here.

Hundreds turned up at his home and the nearby Arakkinar Mujahid mosque this morning to pay their last respects, before his body was taken to the Kannamparambu kabristhan for being laid to rest there.

At the burial ground, after brief prayers, Mamukkoya's body was buried with state honours close to 11 AM.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including politicians and members of the film industry, turned up to bid farewell to the veteran comedian whose career spanned more than four-and-half decades.

He had recently returned to acting after surviving cancer, sources said.

The veteran actor was known for his sharp comic timing, spontaneity and wit entwined with his Kozhikode slang of Malayalam.

Born in 1946, Mamukkoya was a theatre artist from his school days and worked as a wood measurer and a carnival actor before entering the world of films with Nilambur Balan's movie 'Anyarude Bhoomi'.

Subsequently, he acted in around 500 films, including comedies like 'Sandesam', 'Nadodikkattu', 'Innathe Chintha Vishayam', 'His Highness Abdullah', 'Thalayanamanthram', 'Varavelpu' and 'Ramji Rao Speaking'.

Phrases in his dialogues, like 'Nariyal ka pani' in the film Sandesam and 'Gafoor ka dost' in Nadodikkattu, were appreciated by audiences and are still popular among Malayalam film enthusiasts.

Mamukkoya won several awards and honours for his various roles during his extensive career.

He received the state government's best comedian award for his performance in 'Innathe Chintha Vishayam', a Special Mention from the State Film Awards Jury for his performance in 'Perumazhakkalam' and also won the Abu Dhabi Kala Ratna award.

The actor is survived by wife and four children.