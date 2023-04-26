Halsey, Alev Aydin parted ways?

LONDON: If reports are to be believed, singer Halsey is no longer in a relationship with Alev Aydin. The duo called it quits after two years of dating, with the songstress seeking full custody of their 1-year-old son, Ender Ridley, Page Six reported.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 28-year-old filed for full physical custody on April 5. However, Halsey requested joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.
The 'Closer' singer -- who uses "they/them" pronouns -- announced they were expecting their first child in January 2021, while simultaneously confirming their relationship with the 40-year-old. "Surprise!" the singer captioned a series of topless, baby bump-baring photos at the time.
Six months later, the couple welcome their child.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android