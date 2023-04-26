‘Dahaad’ has been a truly rewarding experience: Reema Kagti

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Reema Kagti says her upcoming series "Dahaad" is a project close to her heart and she cannot wait to share it with the audiences across the globe.

The first teaser of the series, created by Kagti and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, was unveiled by streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday. The show, which is set to premiere on May 5, marks actor Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut.

Also featuring Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, the eight-episode series had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Berlinale International Film Festival in February.

“‘Dahaad’ has been a truly rewarding experience. This series is extremely special for all of us and has been brought to life masterfully by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham,” Kagti, known for directing movies such as “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.” and “Talaash”, said in a statement.

“The response that we received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising and we are looking forward to bringing this series to our audiences across the globe,” she added.

Kagti has co-directed the show with Ruchika Oberoi and produces the series with Akhtar.

The show follows Anjali Bhaati (Sinha), a sub-inspector, who along with her colleagues, tries to solve a gruesome murder case.

“It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

“What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life,” according to the official plotline.

“Dahaad” is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, founded by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

According to Sidhwani, “Dahaad” has a thrilling story and incredible performances by its cast members.

“The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades. After the success of ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Inside Edge’, we are sure to create a thunderous roar with yet another successful partnership with Prime Video and give audiences across the world a chance to immerse in yet another exhilarating journey,” he said.