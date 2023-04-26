Aishwarya Rai recalls playing Nandini in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

MUMBAI: Many movies come and go but Aishwarya Rai-starrer 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' will always be etched in our hearts. Even after 23 years of its release, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' still remains fans' all-time favourite -- courtesy Aishwarya, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn's heart-touching performances and of course Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision.

The iconic movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay), who discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman) and decides to unite them. However, the story took a turn when Nandini had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of running away with Sameer. Interestingly, Aishwarya is playing Nandini once again in her career and that too with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya attended a promotional event for 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in Mumbai, where she was about playing Nandini in both the films. The question ushered in a wave of nostalgia among Aishwarya.

"Beautiful coincidence na. It's amazing na ki aisa hua bhi hai. In fact, yes even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people's hearts and Im so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too and she has remained special for the audience and of course to me. And that was with Sanjay Bhansali ji and today of course with my Mani garu I got to play Nandini in Ponniyan Selvan. I mean that's just tremendously a blessing that I got to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touches the lives of so many women out there. There is a relatability, so I'm very very very grateful," Aishwarya said. Aishwarya has a double role in Mani Ratnam's two-part period film, and she plays the role of Nandini and Oomai Rani in the film. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated to release on April 28.