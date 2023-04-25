Shooting in Oman was an extremely challenging experience: Dino

MUSCAT: Actor Dino Morea is all set to make a foray into Telugu cinema with the film 'Agent'.

The makers recently released the film's trailer that shows Dino in a never-seen-before avatar, playing the role of the antagonist 'The God'.

The shooting of the film took place in diverse locations such as Budapest, Hyderabad, and Oman. It was not easy for the team to shoot in Oman due to the extremely hot weather.

Sharing his experience shooting at different locations, Dino said, "Shooting in Oman was an extremely challenging experience, it was hot and my look for the action we were filming was 4 layers of clothing, and then act out in the bright Sun, I was literally baking. However, the show must go on and we made it happen. It is always exciting to step out of my comfort zone, and I am thrilled to be making my Telugu debut with such an intense and daring character."

'Agent' is a spy thriller, helmed by Surender Reddy. The film also stars superstar Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni.