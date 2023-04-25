Leo schedule to resume in Chennai next month

CHENNAI: The next schedule of Vijay's Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will begin in the first week of May, according to sources. "The crucial schedule will take place at a studio featuring Vijay and Trisha. The month-long schedule is likely to be the penultimate schedule of the film. Important portions between Vijay and Sanjay Dutt too will be shot in May," add sources close to the film unit to DT Next.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. The film that has been made in a budget of Rs 250 crore has already made a pre-release business of Rs 246 crore. The film also features the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years.

Others in pivotal roles are Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand. Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.