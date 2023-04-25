Journey to find self-worth: Radhika Apte about Mrs Undercover
CHENNAI: Actress Radhika Apte talked about the USP of the spy comedy Mrs Undercover in which she is seen playing the role of Durga, a housewife and an undercover agent.
She also shared how not only men but housewives also need to understand their worth and men should equally participate in household chores.
Radhika said: “The film’s USP is I think the genre, that it is a very different genre than what we normally see. It is about this character’s journey to find self worth and saying no to people treating her badly and setting her boundaries.”
“I think, men still feel that they don’t have to do household work. And that need to change not just for women, but even for men, it is good to become independent and know how to clean your clothes and how to cook for yourself,” she added.
Mrs Undercover streams on ZEE5.
