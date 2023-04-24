Samantha takes cryptic dig at Telugu producer, deletes post later
CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cryptically clapped back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu who claimed that her career as heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom. He also said that she should accept whatever roles are to her and not be selective.
The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which got her fans scratching their heads believing that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.
In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching How do people have hair growing from ears on Google. The answer was because of increased testosterone.
She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)”.
The producer accused Samantha of trying to “gain sympathy.” He said: “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in watching Shaakuntalam.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android