Glimpse from actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan is out

CHENNAI: A glimpse from the much-awaited actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming science-fiction comedy 'Ayalaan', which is set to release worldwide on the festive occasion of Diwali this year, is out now.
The 'Doctor' actor took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you all for your love for the poster ❤️ Here is a glimpse of our #Ayalaan Live in action 👽 #AyalaanFromDiwali2023." (sic)
The glimpse shows us the actor fighting in what looks like chase sequence and then an alien steps down from spaceship.
Earlier, the makers announced the release date of the film with a poster that shows an alien with the actor. “Let’s fly high this Diwali," wrote the actor sharing the poster.
'Ayalaan' is directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame and produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios.
AR Rahman composed the music for the film. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, and Isha Koppikar plays the antagonist. Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and many others are a part of the star cast.
The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T Muthuraj, VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.
Dance choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona. The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.
