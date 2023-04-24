Glimpse from actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan is out

'Ayalaan' is directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame and produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios.

AR Rahman composed the music for the film. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, and Isha Koppikar plays the antagonist. Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and many others are a part of the star cast.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T Muthuraj, VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.

Dance choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona. The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.