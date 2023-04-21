Malayalam superstar Mammootty bereaved, his mother passes away at 93

KOCHI: The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday.

She was suffering from age-related illness.

She is survived by the superstar and his five siblings.

Ismail was known for her the lady-next-door image and was popular in her village, Chembu, near Kochi.

The last rites would be held in the evening Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque.