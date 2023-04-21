Farhan Akhtar treats fans with throwback picture from 'Rock On!!' sets

In the picture, Farhan could be seen shirtless and in a long haired look. Soon after he dropped the throwback pic, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Farhan's wife Shibani dropped a couple of heart eye emoticons. "You guys were indeed "Magic"," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Iconic movie of India."

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the musical drama film was released in the year 2008 and the album of the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Apart from Farhan, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in prominent roles and was declared a semi-hit at the box office.

The storyline showcased the story of four friends KD, Joe, Aditya and Rob and their rock band Magik, who break up after they fail to make a success of it. They establish regular lives until they decide to reunite and take another shot at fulfilling their dreams.

In 2016, the sequel of the musical drama film 'Rock On 2!!' was released, but with negative reviews. Meanwhile, the 'Toofan' actor is now all set to direct a road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.