Dasara all set to release on Netflix

CHENNAI: Actor Nani's pan-India film Dasara will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 27. The star cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

The streaming service shared the news on its social media handles. "It's time to bring out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year. Dasara is coming to Netflix on April 27," Netflix posted on Instagram.