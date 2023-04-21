Dasara all set to release on Netflix

CHENNAI: Actor Nani's pan-India film Dasara will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 27. The star cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.
The streaming service shared the news on its social media handles. "It's time to bring out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year. Dasara is coming to Netflix on April 27," Netflix posted on Instagram.
Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film is set in a village situated at Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. The period action-drama had a theatrical release on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. It raised over Rs. 100 crore at the global box office.
