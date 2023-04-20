Singer-Producer Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra, passes away

The post read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 AM today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

According to sources close to the Chopra family, she was being treated for Pneumonia for the past few days at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai.

The industry insiders call her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits.

She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Yash and Pamela got married in 1970 and they were blessed with two sons, Aditya and Uday. By virtue of being Aditya's mother, Pamela was the mother-in-law of actor Rani Mukerji.

Pamela used to sing well and she lent her voice in many of Yash Chopra's films.

One of her most famous songs was 'Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi' (Chandni) and 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge). Pamela also wrote the story of Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee starrer 'Kabhi Kabhi' and she was credited as the designer for the film 'Silsila.'

The late filmmaker in many of his interviews used to talk about her wife's creative inputs into his films.

The couple got featured in the song 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' from the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. She even produced films independently.

The demise of Pamela Chopra left a void in the Hindi Film industry.