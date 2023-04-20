Jayam Ravi and Trisha open up on losing Twitter verification
CHENNAI: As director Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama, PS-2 is all set to hit the big screen, the film’s entire cast is busy promoting the film. In the process, however, actors Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi, who play key characters in the film, have lost their blue tick from their respective Twitter handles.
It happened when they changed their Twitter handle names to their characters’ names. So, Jayam Ravi changed his handle name to Arunmozhi Varman, who became the famous Raja Raja Chozhan, and Trisha to Kundavai, elder sister of the future emperor.
Twitter, naturally, does not recognise these names, so the actors have ended up losing their blue ticks.
Interacting with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, Trisha said: “I don’t know how it happened. We were supposed to change our names according to our characters and that is what Ravi and I did. Now, I don’t know how we lost the blue tick. Maybe some technical glitch. Our team is working on to get it back.”
“Twitter even refusing to let us purchase it because we had changed our names,” Trisha added. She said, “We tried doing it but it says suspicious activity.”
To which, Ravi added on a lighter note: “Hum abhi hamare character verification mein hain. Baad mein name verification pe aayenge. (Twitter is verying our character before it gets down to verifying our character names).”
