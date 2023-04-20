Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Festival
CHENNAI: Actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer film Adipurush is heading to the Tribeca Festival, which is set to be held in Manhattan from June 7 to June 18.
The film, which depicts the Indian epic of The Ramayana will have its world premiere at the film festival on June 13. After this, it will release in India and globally on June 16. The film will be showcased in 3D format.
The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX and founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.
Actor Prabhas, who essays the role of Lord Ram in the film, said: “I am honoured that Adipurush will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too.”
