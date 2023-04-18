Casting Siddharth as a small-town lad has worked well: SU Arunkumar

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor-producer Siddharth’s birthday on Monday, Kamal Haasan released the first look and title of the Aval actor’s upcoming film.

Titled Chithha (Short form of Chithappa in Tamil), actor Siddharth is seen in a bike with a kid seated on the front. “There are films that have spoken about a maternal uncle’s bond and a dad-son’s bond. I wanted to explore a paternal uncle’s bonding with a kid,” Arunkumar tells DT Next.

On casting Siddharth as a small-town lad, Arun says, “He has carried the tag of a ‘chocolate boy’ for a long time. I wanted to break that image and in Chithha, he plays a guy from Palani. We have completed the shooting and final stages of work are taking place,” concludes the filmmaker.

Produced by Siddharth’s Etaki Entertainment, the film will be a multilingual release.