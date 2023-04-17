Madhuri Dixit gorges on vada pav with Apple CEO Tim Cook

The picture is proof of the fact that Madhuri and Tim Cook had a fun time eating vada pav together at Mumbai's popular food outlet Swati Snacks. Tim Cook even thanked Madhuri for introducing him to vada pav. "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav -- it was delicious," he wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Tim Cook also met billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani at his residence, Antilla. Also present at the meeting were Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail. Tim Cook arrived in India to launch the company's first retail stores here. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai opened its doors for a private event on Monday and will start functioning for the public from Tuesday. Excited about the launch, Tim Cook tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

The company's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at a premier Saket mall in Delhi.