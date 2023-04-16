From forest to river… Deepika’s Bhutan diary makes you crave for more

In another picture from her hiking to Tiger’s Nest in Taktsang, Paro, Deepika posed with a woman trainer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has already started the shoot of ‘Fighter’. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B.