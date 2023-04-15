Prithviraj begins location scouting for 'L2: Empuraan' in London

KOCHI: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has begun location scouting for his much-awaited Malayalam directorial 'L2: Empuraan'.
Prithviraj took to social media to update his fans that he has started location scouting for his next project with actor Mohanlal in London.
The 'Kaapa' actor looked smart in a brown leather jacket paired with a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.
In 2019, 'Lucifer' became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to gross more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. It was a political action-thriller with a star-studded cast led by Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Manju Warrier.
On the work front, Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with films like 'Salaar' with Prabhas, 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and 'Aadujeevitham' lined up for release.
