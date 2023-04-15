Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra collaborate over 'Mere Sang'

Lisa and Prateek have been very close friends for years and to collaborate musically was in the pipeline for a long time. Talking about the song, Lisa said: "A song like 'Mere Sang' can be interpreted as a love song, but equally as an emotion shared between two close friends like us."

She called it a timeless composition and shared that the melody reflects the ease of its artises.

She further mentioned: "I hope it connects in its simplicity to the audience. I'm sure they're going to love it just as much as we do."

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently busy with a few singles which will be released soon.