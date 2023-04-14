Trisha shares picture with Mani Ratnam from 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' set

In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in her character’s outfit while Mani Ratnam was seen explaining the scene to the actor.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “PS-I love you.”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “No…I Love PS!!!”

Recently, the new song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ from ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ was unveiled.

Penned by Gulzar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, and Arman Dehlvi, the song is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad. A R Rahman composed the music.

‘PS 2’ is the sequel of Mani Ratnam’s box office hit film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, which was released last year. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The teaser of the ‘PS 2’ was released in December. The makers unveiled the Hindi version of the first song ‘Ruaa Ruaa’. Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1′ was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film ‘Raavan’ in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya played dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

The big-budget film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.