Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't attend events of Shaakuntalam, Here's why

MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has informed her fans that she can't attend upcoming promotional events of her upcoming film, 'Shaakuntalam' as she is unwell due to hectic schedules.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Samantha said that she is down with a fever and lost her voice as 'hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll'.

Samantha tweeted, "(1/2) I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice.

In another tweet, she wrote, "(2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening... will miss you."