Salman shares gym pic, says you need will power to go do workouts

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back on the silver screen after 4 years with his theatrical film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. As the film draws closer to its release, the actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his signature one-line wisdom.

Sharing a picture of himself from his gym, the actor wrote in the caption: "Gym n dining table, the fairest places ever . Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (you don't need power for that, all you need is will power)." The last part of the caption is inspired by one of the dialogues from the film, a hint of which the viewers can see in the trailer as well.