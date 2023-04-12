It’s Krithi for Karthi in Nalan's film

CHENNAI: We earlier brought to you exclusively that Karthi's 26th film will be directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by Studio Green. Another exclusive update we have for you is that actress Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead of the yet-untitled project.

The makers had launched a film with a formal pooja in Mylapore, Chennai earlier this month. While there were several chatters on who will be the leading lady, several names including Trisha and Gayathri Bharadwaj were doing the rounds on social media.

But Krithi Shetty, who is shooting for Custody is also a part of Jayam Ravi's upcoming film titled Genie. After back-to-back success like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju, the actress has become one of the most sought-after heroines in the south.

The makers of Karthi 26, Studio Green has not made anything official about the film yet. Karthi is shooting for Japan directed by Raju Murugan and has Ponniyin Selvan 2 slated to release on April 28.