Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in Nov

MUMBAI: Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will begin shooting for the second installment of 'War', directed by Ayan Mukerji, in November.
A source said, "Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in 'War 2'. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India."
The source added that the "pre-production is on full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November.
"War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, given the casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres."
Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War', which released in 2019, was directed by 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand.
