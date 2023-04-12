‘House of the Dragon' begins production on season 2

LOS ANGELES: Production has started on the second season of ''House of the Dragon''.

HBO, the broadcaster behind the spin-off of its popular series ''Game of Thrones'', said the filming is underway at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, UK.

In a statement to entertainment website Deadline, ''House of the Dragon'' co-creator Ryan Condal said the series has ''returned''.

''We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. ''All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle,'' said Condal, who is also showrunner and executive producer of ''House of the Dragon''.

HBO also released a first-look picture of season two of the coveted Iron Throne sitting in the Great Hall of the Red Keep, home of the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

It was reported last month that production was soon set to begin on the second season, which will have eight episodes, two chapters less than the first season.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans will reprise their respective roles.

Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham will also return to the show.

''House of the Dragon'' is based on George R R Martin's book ''Fire & Blood'', a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in ''Game of Thrones'', which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

Martin is attached as the executive producer and co-creator alongside Condal. Executive producers on the series also include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.