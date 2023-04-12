Citadel pushing me to my maximum capabilities: Samantha
CHENNAI: Actress Samantha says she was excited to reunite with her The Family Man directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for the Indian chapter of Citadel, a globe-trotting spy drama and a complete package full of action and emotion. “I am privileged to work with Raj and DK again. They gave me such an amazing character with Raji (in The Family Man 2). With Citadel we are pushing the boundaries even further. It is like working with family, there is equal amount of fun and challenge,” Samantha said.
The 35-year-old actress features alongside Varun Dhawan on the Indian original series within the Citadel franchise, whose flagship show, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, launches on Prime Video on April 28. Billed as a local original spy series, the project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.
Samantha said even though her health posed a major challenge, she enjoyed doing action sequence. “Considering the challenges that I am facing health-wise, I am glad for being able to do what I am doing in Citadel. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that,” the actress said. She was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition, in October last year.
Asked whether she took special precautions to avoid injuries during the action sequences, Samantha said she has often been warned for not being too careful in such scenes. “I am very eager to dive into it and it is not really every day that you get a tag that, she is good at action. So, now you want to do better and don’t want that tag to go away. I think that is what pushing me to my maximum capabilities,” she added.
Samantha revealed that she has seen the sneak peak of the American version of Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.
