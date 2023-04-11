For Shehnaaz Gill, self-love is more important than Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is awaiting the release of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", her big-ticket film, has declared with her characteristic candour that self-love matters most to her.

Gill, who became popular after "Bigg Boss 14", especially because of her reported off-screen romance with the late Sidharth Shukla, said she has known Salman Khan for many years and shares a good camaraderie with him, but nothing trumps self-love for the actress.

Gill also appeared on "Bigg Boss" as a guest star in seasons 15 and 16.

Speaking to the media at the film's trailer launch, Shehnaaz said: "I didn't feel nervous at all while working on the film. In fact, I love how I look in the final output of the film."

She said: "Khud ko dekh ke achcha lagta hai. Pehle apne aap se pyaar karna chaahiye na, baaki baad mein Salman sir aur baaki sab (How good it is to look at oneself. It's so good to love oneself. For me, I'm my most favourite person, then comes Salman sir and everyone else)."

Scheduled to hit the big screen on April 21, coinciding with Eid, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is a Hindi action drama directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.