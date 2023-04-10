'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks Salman's return on Eid after 4 yrs

MUMBAI: Ahead of the trailer release of Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Monday, the excitement is growing among Salman's fans as well as industry insiders.

After four years, Salman will treat his fans with a complete theatrical release on Eid.

Mentioning that in tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "SALMAN KHAN & EID: *DAY 1* BIZ... After a gap of four years, a #SalmanKhan movie [#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan] will see a *full-fledged* theatrical release on #Eid. #KBKJ Note: #Radhe had a digital + *limited theatrical* release on #Eid2021... #Dabangg3 [Dec 2019] and #Antim [Nov 2021] weren't released on #Eid

For the last few days, Salman has been posting his solo pictures with interesting captions on social media. It's not difficult to imagine that Bhaijan wants to hog the limelight before his big-budget release.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue.

As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The hindi film industry always has an eye on Salman's films as to how much money it mints.

Will Salman break his previous records of 'Sultan' or 'Ek Tha Tiger'? Time will tell that.