Bomman, Bellie, Bommi & Raghu pose with the Oscar

MUMBAI: 'The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves posted a picture of the entire cast of the documentary including the elephants Bommi and Raghu posing with the Oscar award.



She shared the picture on Instagram and said that the cast reunited at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve after six years.



In the photo, Kartiki held the Oscar trophy as she stood in front of Raghu and Bommi, the elephants.



Kartiki captioned the post: "Our complete family together reunited right here right now in the very space where it all began (black heart emoji) six years later @theelephantwhisperers. Image : Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Ammu (Bommi) and the Oscar ! What a beautiful journey it's been. April 9th 2023."



'The Elephant Whisperers' brought home the 95th Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.



The documentary revolves around the bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.



