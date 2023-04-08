Actor Vemal to have two releases on the same day

CHENNAI: Actor Vemal who has many as half a dozen delayed projects on hand will now heave a sigh of relief as his movies Kulasaami and Deiva Machan are releasing on the same day. Both these films will hit the screens on April 21. Kulasaami is touted to be an action drama directed by Saravana Shakthi while Martin Nirmalkumar is the director of Deiva Machan. The news of these film's releases have intrigued movie buffs, who have taken to social media and have quipped that it is better if Ponniyin Selvan-2 team could postpone the film from April 28 to further dates as Vemal's films would hamper Mani Ratnam's movie's box-office collection.
