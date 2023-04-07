SRK teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

SRK and Kohli's brief meeting left fans excited. Reacting to the duo's images and videos, a social media user commented, "This made my day." "King of Bollywood meeting King of Cricket," another one wrote.

Shah came to the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The team's co-owner and actor Juhi Chawla also cheered the boys in purple and gold on during their big win over the RCB.

Speaking to ANI, Juhi expressed happiness over the win. "I'm very happy with our team's performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this. Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Let's make the finals this year, let's be champions," she added.

KKR ended their innings at 204/7 in 20 overs, with Umesh Yadav (6*) and Sunil Narine (0*) unbeaten. RCB's death bowling was a culprit as the side gave away 57 runs in the final four overs. RCB failed to chase the target. RCB were bundled out for 123.