John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard for ‘Heads Of State’

Priyanka responded to John Cena's tweet as she wrote,: "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba."

'Heads Of State' will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and it will be produced by Amazon Studios. Currently, Priyanka has a finger in every pie with regard to international projects. While she awaits the release of her upcoming global spy series, 'Citadel' in which she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has 'Love Again' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) on the horizon. The film was previously titled 'It's All Coming Back to Me'.

In recent past, the actress has starred in 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Baywatch', 'The White Tiger', 'Isn't It Romantic', 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'We Can Be Heroes'.