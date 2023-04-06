B 32 to 44 trailer unveils satire on ‘the perfect body myth’

CHENNAI: Malayalam movie B 32 to 44 is a satire on “the perfect body myth”, that narrates the stories of five women and a transman from different social strata and the overwhelming pressure they face in their daily lives because of their unmodified bodies and their responses to the male-gaze.

The official trailer of the much-awaited film helmed by Shruthi Sharanyam was released on YouTube. Prominent figures from media, cinema, politics, literature shared the poster with compliments.

Set amidst a middle-class apartment, a few offices, a school and an upper-class home, belonging to six people (hailing from managerial class to working class), B 32 to 44 is also a philosophical inquiry into how we inhabit

“Breast”, a body part women have and how “breast”, in turn, inhabits and uses us. Their stories are interwoven as each character is connected to one another in some common social settings. The film has a positive ending with each character surmounting her trauma and finding an anchor to move on.

The film is produced by KSFDC as part of the Kerala government’s women empowerment initiative. The video has been getting a positive response from movie connoisseurs and social media audiences alike.

The film releasing today, features an ensemble cast of talented actresses, including Remya Nambessan, Zarin Shihab, Anarkali Marikar, Ashwathy B, Krisha Kurup, and debutant Raina Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.