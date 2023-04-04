San Francisco drag icon Heklina passes away at 54

WASHINGTON: Drag icon, Stefan Grygelko, 54, popularly known as Heklina, was found dead on Monday in London.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Heklina was discovered by her fellow drag performer Joshua Grannell, Peaches Christ on Monday morning. The pair had been touring with their stage production 'Mommie Queerest,' a parody of the 1981 cult feature 'Mommie Dearest,' which was slated for a two-week run at the Soho Theatre. No official cause of death has been released.

Taking to Twitter, Peaches Christ announced the sad news and shared a note which reads, "I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don't have all the answers just now. This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess. Given this crisis, please do not try to contact me as I am utterly heartbroken, stunned, and focusing on what needs to get done next. I shall be in touch."