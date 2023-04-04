Marathi cinema is in a league of its own: Adinath Kothare

CHENNAI: What is the one experience from Konkan Diaries that will remain close to your heart?

■ Konkan Diaries by Zee Zest, presented by Nexa has been a journey of vibrant experiences. The Dashavatara experience was something that I will remember for the rest of my life. There were many such experiences but Dashavatara was one of a kind because we went to Sawantwadi, outside of Sawantwadi there is a village where there is Upralkar God Dev Sthan and once a year they have this fair of that Dev Sthan. And in that fair, there was a Dashvatara party that was performing and we wanted to meet them so we went ahead and met them. And it was such a wonderful, colorful world of Dashavatara. It is a folk theater form that is thousands of years old and it is from Konkan. The 10 avatars of Vishnu are utilised in the play, and the play is woven around them. It can even stretch an entire night. It is beautiful storytelling and the most amazing part is that the script is half a play, it is improv, it’s all extempore, and it is all performed on the spot. The artists are extremely talented so when I met them I got ready with them backstage and they got me ready as well and wanted me to perform in this play. They convinced me to perform the character of Brahma Rakshas and I performed it and it was overwhelming and I came down the stage and I almost broke down.

What are the things you have discovered about Maharashtra on the show?

The history of Konkan is so vast and it is so ancient. It has a 3,000-year-old history and the Nalla Sopara port is the oldest port in the world, one of the oldest ports in the world. A few years back there was an excavation that happened there and they recovered Roman glasses and Roman barrels and Roman gods. It was Ashoka’s biggest port and Gautam Buddha was there. Romans used to trade with us in those days. Sindhudurg fort was built by Shivaji and that fort was invincible during the reign of Shivaji. I The fortress has Shivaji’s footprints, his fingerprints so well preserved it transports you into that era it’s mesmerising it gives you goosebumps. I discovered great food, the taste of Konkan, something you never try normally when you go on a trip, you go to the commercial places you just visit a place you don’t live in.

What would you recommend as a must-try dish when in Konkan?

A must-try dish in Konkan I mentioned before is Shrivale, it is a local delicacy it is like Iidi Upam but it is like handmade rice noodles there is special equipment that they use to make those rice noodles is handmade and hot rice noodles with jaggery infused coconut milk. It is delicious. Shervadh is my favorite.

Tell us about being a part of Marathi cinema and how it maintains to emerge from Bollywood’s shadow?

Well, it is a great time for Marathi Cinema, honestly Marathi cinema is not in anyone’s shadow at the moment. It is individually doing far better as a market as compared to Bollywood. The average Marathi films are doing well compared to Bollywood. Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved crossed around Rs 70 cr, my film Chandramukhi raked in around Rs 20-25 crores, Dharamveer, collected Rs 40-50 crores,

Pawankhind crossed around Rs 30-35 crores, so I think the total gross income Marathi cinema would have been around Rs 150-200 crore. It is a great time for regional content and it is not in anybody’s shadow certainly. The world has widened and it is amazing when you get audience feedback for your work. It’s terrific.

How crucial is 2023 for you after blockbusters like 83 and Chandramukhi?

2023 had a great start for me because I was shooting with Sudhir Mishra for my new web series and it’s in the pipeline now and an amazing response last year 83, Chandramukhi, and Criminal Justice. It has been a wonderful year of content for me last year and I think this year I am looking forward to some great work rolling out. There are three big web series - two with Sudhir Mishra and one is with Tapsee Pannu. There is Paani, which I directed and won a National Award and also Best Actor Award at the New York Indian Film Festival. It is produced by Priyanka Chopra and will release soon. We will be announcing the releasing date soon. There is Panchak in which I play the protagonist and Madhuri Dixit is the producer and won an award at the Pune International Film festival, it has received lots of critical acclaim.

I am going to stick to working hard, focusing on great projects, and being a part of them as producer, director, and actor in whatever role it demands and give it my best.

Coming from a family of artists, do script discussions happen in the household regularly?

Yes, I am blessed to be born into a family which is closely associated with entertainment. My grandfather passed away last month. He was a theater veteran and my grandma is a theater veteran actor. My dad, Mahesh Kothare is an institution in himself, he is a cult filmmaker, a revolutionary in Marathi Cinema and I am blessed to be born and brought up in such a household. I grew up in the atmosphere of cinema and storytelling and I think yes we love discussing movies, we love discussing scripts and my dad is my guiding force, he is my friend, he is my philosopher, and my guide. We fight, we argue, we hang out, and we discuss ideas. Any form of entertainment is what I eat-sleep-drink because of that and enjoy being a part of that.

What work is in the pipeline ?

I am doing a new web series with Sudhir mishra. Three web series and some films are in the pipeline. Paani by Priyanka Chopra and Panchak by Madhuri DixiT. The release dates will be announced.