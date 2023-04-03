Priyanka explains why she spoke up on Bollywood after so long

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently stirred a controversy with her statement on how she was cornered in Bollywood by a certain set of influential people, has explained why she decided to speak up about the incident at this juncture.



Priyanka was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific press conference for the upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series "Citadel", where she plays the lead role opposite Richard Madden.



Sharing the reason for speaking up after such a long time, she said: "First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me."



She added: "I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I'm coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey."



"Citadel" is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.